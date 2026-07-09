CSIR-UGC NET 2026: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip At csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip by logging in to the official website using their application number and password.

The CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor with admission to PhD, and PhD admission in Indian universities and colleges.

CSIR-UGC NET 2026 Exam Schedule

As per the schedule released by NTA:

July 17, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon): Life Sciences

Life Sciences July 17, 2026 (3 pm to 6 pm): Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences

Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences July 18, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon): Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Candidates should check the official timetable for their subject and reporting details.

City Slip Is Not the Admit Card

NTA has clarified that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only tells candidates the city where their exam centre will be located so they can plan their travel in advance.

The admit card will be released separately before the examination. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and download the admit card once it is available.