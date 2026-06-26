Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 City Intimation Slip Out, Exams On July 4-5

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 City Intimation Slip for candidates who have registered for the exam. Aspirants can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the official BSEH website. The city intimation slip helps candidates know the location of their examination centre in advance, while the admit card will be issued separately before the exam. This year, 2,33,294 candidates have registered for HTET 2026.

How to Download HTET 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website of HTET at htet.eapplynow.com.

Click on the link for 'Download Exam City Intimation Slip.'

Select 'Level' and enter registration and date of birth

Click on login.

Check the allotted city and download it for future use.

Direct Link Here

HTET 2026 Exam Schedule

According to BSEH Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad, the HTET 2026 examination will be held over two days in three different shifts.

The Level 3 (PGT) examination is scheduled for July 4 during the evening session. A total of 73,091 candidates have registered for this level.

The Level 2 (TGT) examination will take place on the morning of July 5, with 1,19,141 candidates expected to appear.

The Level 1 (PRT) examination will be conducted on July 5 in the evening session. Around 41,062 candidates have registered for this paper.

The board has made extensive security arrangements to ensure the examination is conducted fairly and without any irregularities. BSEH recently held a virtual meeting with District Education Officers and directed them to complete all necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Special flying squads will inspect examination centres to prevent unfair practices. In addition, every examination centre will have a board representative along with an administrative or gazetted officer from the district administration to monitor the examination process.