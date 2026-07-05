RPSC 2nd Grade Exam City Slip 2026 Released; Check Senior Teacher Exam City Details

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam City Slip 2026 Out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Senior Teacher (Grade 2) Competitive Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now check their allotted exam city by logging in through the Rajasthan recruitment portal.

The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel before the examination but is not the admit card. The RPSC Grade 2 examination is scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18, 2026, while the admit card will be issued separately a few days before the exam.

Direct Link: RPSC 2nd Grade Exam City Slip 2026

RPSC Grade 2 Exam City Slip 2026: How To Download?

Candidates can access their exam city intimation slip by following these steps:

Visit the official RPSC recruitment portal.

Click on the Senior Teacher (Grade 2) Exam City Slip 2026 link.

Log in using the required credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

The allotted examination city will appear on the screen.

Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify the details displayed on the slip and make their travel arrangements well before the examination date.

RPSC Grade 2 Exam City Slip 2026: What Candidates Should Know

The exam city intimation slip only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. It does not serve as the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall. Candidates must download the official admit card once it is released by RPSC before the examination. They are also advised to verify all details carefully and make travel arrangements in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.