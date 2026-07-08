CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Download Steps

CSIR NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip soon for the June session. Once available, candidates will be able to download the city slip by logging in with their application number and date of birth on the official portal.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted, allowing them to plan their travel in advance. As per the official schedule, the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026 in computer-based mode across various exam centres.

How To Download CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CSIR NET 2026 exam city intimation slip, once released:

Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to access the city intimation slip.

Check the allotted exam city and other details carefully.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

CSIR NET 2026 Exam Dates

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026. The city intimation slip will mention the allotted exam city, exam date, shift timing and other important information. Candidates should note that the city slip is not the admit card. The admit card will be issued separately before the examination and must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.