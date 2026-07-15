UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Over 10 days have passed, but the testing agency has not declared the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key yet. The NTA conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country.

NET aspirants are growing increasingly restless as they wait for the provisional answer key, with many saying they are checking the official portal multiple times a day for an update. The delay has triggered a fresh round of demands for transparency, with students urging the National Testing Agency to either release the answer key or announce a clear date for publication .

READ MORE | "Checking Notice Day And Night": Students Demand Transparency On UGC NET Answer Key Release Date

Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

As per the official information, the provisional answer keys are expected to be displayed for two to three days. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

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