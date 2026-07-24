UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Expected Tomorrow? Know How To Raise Objections

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website. Although the agency has not confirmed the exact date and time, candidates are anticipating the answer key release shortly, along with the recorded response sheet and question paper. The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Once released, candidates will be able to verify their responses, estimate their scores, and submit objections against the provisional answer key within the prescribed window.

How To Check UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps once the provisional answer key is released:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key link.

Log in using the application number and date of birth/password.

The provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and compare the responses.

Take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be allowed to submit objections online during the objection window.

Log in to the official portal using your credentials.

Select the question you want to challenge.

Upload supporting documents, if required.

Pay the prescribed non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged through the online payment mode.

Submit the challenge and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Each correct answer carries 2 marks.

No negative marking for incorrect responses.

No marks are awarded for unanswered or unattempted questions.

If a question has multiple correct options, candidates selecting any correct option will receive full marks. If a question is dropped, marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it.

Candidates should regularly check the official UGC NET portal for the answer key release and objection window announcement.