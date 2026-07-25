UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. More than two weeks after the examination concluded, candidates are still awaiting the answer key, response sheets, and question papers to estimate their scores. However, the agency has not yet announced an official release date.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at various centres across the country. Once released, candidates will also be allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question.

How To Check UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Log in using the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

View the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Download the documents and calculate the probable score.

If required, submit objections within the specified deadline by paying RS. 200 per challenged question through the online payment mode.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for the answer key release and complete the objection process, if required, within the prescribed timeline.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Check Here For Latest Updates