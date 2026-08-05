Fugitive Wanted In Rs 88-Crore Fraud Case Deported From UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India who was wanted in Rs 88-crore investment fraud case.

A Red Notice was issued against her through Interpol at the request of Indian authorities.

What Is The Case Against Vishakha Rathod

Rathod along with her husband is wanted in connection with Rs 88-crore investment fraud case. According to the investigation, she, along with others, allegedly induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns.

She is accused of dishonestly misappropriating investors' funds and diverting the proceeds through multiple bank and demat accounts.

How She Was Arrested

Rathod arrived in Pune on August 3, where she was taken into custody by a team of the Maharashtra Police. Further investigation is underway.

How Avinash Rathod Was Arrested

On June 4, 2026, a Red Corner Notice was issued against both Avinash Rathod and his wife, Vishakha Rathod. Acting on the notice, authorities in the UAE detained Avinash.

Officials said Rathod was extradited to India on July 23, 2026. Upon his arrival at Mumbai International Airport, he was formally arrested by the Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing before being taken to Pune and produced before the court, which granted his custodial remand for 10 days.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind Rs 88-crore investment fraud case.

The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through Bharatpol and facilitates international cooperation and assistance through Interpol channels.

The central government on Tuesday said that India has successfully brought back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries between 2019 and July 2026 as part of an intensified drive to ensure that offenders evading Indian law while staying abroad are brought to justice.