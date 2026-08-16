CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key Out: Check Direct Link And Objection Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET June 2026 answer key today, August 16. Candidates can now check the provisional answer key and recorded responses on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET 2026 exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, as per the official exam schedule. NTA has also opened objection facility for candidates who find any errors in the response sheet. The CSIR NET Result is expected to be released in the third week of August.

How to Download CSIR NET 2026 Answer Key?

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key link.

Log in using the required credentials.

The provisional answer key and recorded responses will appear.

Check the answers and download the documents for future reference.

Direct Link Here

CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: Objection Window

Candidates who find an error in the provisional key can challenge the concerned question through the online objection facility. They should check the question and provide valid supporting evidence before submitting a challenge. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 for each question. The challenge window is open from August 16 to 18, 2026.

NTA will examine the objections with the help of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key may be revised. The final answer key will be prepared after this review. The CSIR NET 2026 result will be based on the final key.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Estimated Score?

The following are the steps to calculate scores from answer key:

Compare answers with the correct answers provided in the answer key.

Count the number of correct and incorrect responses separately for Part A, Part B, and Part C.

Apply the official marking scheme while calculating score: 2 marks for each correct answer and 0.5 marks for each incorrect answer.

No marks will be added or deducted for unanswered questions.

Add the marks obtained across all sections to calculate the probable score.

Verify score again after the final answer key is released, as marks may change if objections raised by candidates are accepted.

This process helps candidates get an idea of their expected performance before the declaration of the CSIR UGC NET result.