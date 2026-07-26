CSIR NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 on the official website soon. Candidates will be able to download it by logging in with their application number and date of birth/password, once released. NTA will also release the question paper and response sheet and open the objection window.

The June session for the CSIR NET Exam was conducted on July 17 and 18. The final answer key, result, and cut off will be released after the answer key.

How to Download the CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key 2026?

The following are the steps to download the CSIR NET 2026 provisional answer key.

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for the answer key on the homepage.

Enter application number and date of birth/password.

Click Login.

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

The following are the details mentioned on the CSIR NET 2026 answer key:

Exam Name

Exam Shift

Exam Subject Code

Exam Date

Exam Subject name

Correct options IDs

Question IDs

CSIR NET Response Sheet 2026

The CSIR NET Response Sheet 2026 will be released soon, along with the provisional answer key. It will contain the answers marked during the exam. Candidates can compare their responses with the answer key and estimate their score. The download link is expected to remain active for a limited period of time. So candidates are advised to download and save the response sheet.