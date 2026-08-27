UGC NET Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 result soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In a public announcement on Wednesday, the testing agency stated that the UGC NET 2026 final answer key PDFs will be published this week for 84 subjects. Meanwhile, the NTA has announced plans to reconduct the NET examinations for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2026 examinations from June 22 to 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. The provisional answer key PDFs and challenge link was issued for 84 subjects on August 16. The UGC NET objection window was open from August 16 to 18, 2026, for these papers.

According to the official notification, the English, Commerce, and Sociology exams will be re-conducted as per the given schedule.

English: September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm Commerce: September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm Sociology: September 10 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

The NTA had earlier stated that the allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET June 2026 Result, Final Answer Key