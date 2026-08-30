Sikh Body Asks BJP Chief To Take Action After 3 MPs Visited Sajjan Kumar's House

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has strongly condemned the visit of three BJP MPs to the house of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar to offer condolences. The committee has written a letter to BJP president Nitin Nabin, demanding strict disciplinary action against the three MPs.

The controversy broke out after the three leaders - Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Yogender Chandolia (Northwest Delhi) - visited Kumar's home to offer condolences to his family. Sajjan Kumar, 80, died on August 20 while serving his life sentence for killing five men during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The visit to Kumar's house is drawing widespread backlash across Sikh organisations and political circles, and it has prompted Nabin to summon and strongly reprimand the three MPs for their actions.

DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said Sajjan Kumar was a key perpetrator of the 1984 Sikh genocide, and his actions cannot be forgiven under any circumstances. They pointed out that just as the DSGMC strongly criticised Congress leader Deepender Hooda when he referred to Sajjan Kumar as a party role model, they are equally firm in condemning the three BJP MPs for visiting his house.

"Sajjan Kumar was a key guilty perpetrator of the 1984 Sikh massacre who cannot be forgiven under any circumstances. Three MPs visiting his house to offer condolences is an act of rubbing salt into the unhealed wounds of the Sikh community," Kalka said.

Drawing a parallel to previous political controversies, Kalka said party affiliation does not alter their stance on the issue. "When Congress leader Deepender Hooda referred to him as a party role model, we condemned it strictly. Today, when three BJP MPs go to his house for condolences, we condemn their actions with equal firmness."

Highlighting the historic support the community previously received from senior BJP leadership, Kahlon said, "These MPs seem to have forgotten the consistent efforts of senior BJP leadership. Late Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in our fight for justice. Rajnath Singh stood firmly with us during the inauguration of the 'Wall of Truth,' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally met victim Jagdish Kaur to offer support and reopened closed 1984 cases against perpetrators like Jagdish Tytler."

The community says the BJP must remain firm on the historical stand of its senior leadership. The committee emphasised that it was under the Modi government that closed cases regarding the 1984 violence were reopened, leading to legal actions against accused individuals like Jagdish Tytler.