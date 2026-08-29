UGC NET June 2026 Result For 84 Subjects Out; Check Subject And Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

UGC NET June 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results and released subject and category-wise cut-off marks for 84 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and category-wise cut-off marks by logging in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2026 Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

A total of 7,73,806 candidates, comprising 4,30,195 (55.59%) female, 3,43,575 (44.40%) male, and 36 (0.01%) third-gender candidates, registered for the examination. The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5 across 655 examination centres in 286 cities for 87 subjects across the country.

UGC NET June 2026 Result: Check Subject And Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

The examination for three subjects - English, Commerce, and Sociology - will be re-conducted on September 9 and 10.

The question papers, provisional answer keys, and recorded responses of candidates for the 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination were released on August 16, and candidates were invited to raise challenges until August 18. The challenges submitted by candidates were reviewed by experts, following which the final answer keys were finalised, and the results were processed.

Result At A Glance

Out of 7,73,806 candidates registered for the examination in 84 subjects, 6,07,151 candidates appeared.

Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 4,241

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD: 45,904

Candidates qualified for PhD only: 97,434

Important Note

The NTA stated that candidates who appeared for English, Commerce, and Sociology, whose examinations are scheduled to be re-conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026, may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access the UGC-NET June 2026 scorecard.

The scorecard/result for these candidates will be made available only after their examinations are re-conducted.

"The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified according to the norms specified in the information bulletin of UGC-NET June 2026 by the concerned authorities as per the due process," the NTA official notice reads.