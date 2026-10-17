UGC NET December 2026: Testing Agency Revises Information Bulletin, Check Key Changes

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the information bulletin for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026, introducing amendments, corrections, and clarifications to several examination-related provisions.

According to the agency, the changes aim to ensure greater clarity, consistency, and transparency for candidates.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the revised information bulletin before submitting their application forms and appearing for the examination. They should also regularly visit the official websites of NTA and UGC NET for the latest updates and announcements.

UGC NET December 2026: Revised Exam Dates

According to the earlier information bulletin, the UGC NET December 2026 examination was scheduled to be conducted from December 4 to 19, with December 20 and 21 designated as buffer dates.

Following the corrigendum, the examination will now be conducted from December 4 to 18 and on December 21, 2026. The subject-wise examination schedule will be announced separately.

The city intimation slip is scheduled to be released on November 23, while admit cards will be available for download from December 7.

Pen To Be Provided At Examination Centres

The earlier information bulletin listed a pen among the prohibited items. However, the revised provision clarifies that candidates will be provided with a pen at the examination centre and, therefore, need not bring one themselves.

UGC NET December 2026: Revised Marking Rules

The earlier provision stated that no marks would be awarded for unanswered or unattempted questions, including questions marked for review.

UGC-NET December 2026: Check Updated Information Bulletin Here

The revised provision clarifies that attempted questions will be evaluated irrespective of whether they are marked for review. Unanswered or unattempted questions will not be evaluated, irrespective of whether they are marked for review.

Examination City Selection Rules Revised

Under the earlier guidelines, candidates were required to select four preferred examination cities from Annexure III in order of priority. Their choices were restricted to cities within the state of their permanent or present address.

The revised provision introduces flexibility for candidates who have fewer than four examination cities available in the state or Union Territory of their permanent or present address. In such cases, they may select from the available cities displayed on the application portal.

Eligible candidates may also revise their examination city preferences during the correction window.

UGC NET December 2026: Correction Window Rules Changed

The earlier information bulletin advised candidates to ensure that all details entered in their online application forms were correct. These included their names, parents' names, gender, date of birth, category, Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) status, mobile number, email address, photograph, signature, and examination city preferences.

It also stated that requests to change application details or uploaded scanned images would not be considered at any stage.

The revised provision clarifies that requests for changes to application details or uploaded scanned images will not be considered after the correction window closes. The agency will not entertain correction requests submitted by post, fax, WhatsApp, email or in person.