'Integrity, Inclusion, Innovation': Testing Agency Charts Roadmap For A Trusted Exam System

In a significant step towards making the examination system more robust, strengthening processes, improving the candidate experience, leveraging technology, and building the trust of students and families across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded its Chintan Shivir at its new premises on Minto Road.

The four-day brainstorming session focused on reflection, dialogue, and shaping the way forward. The discussions were centred around three priorities: integrity, inclusion, and innovation.

At the Chintan Shivir, teams came together to examine how the National Testing Agency conducts examinations, identify areas where systems can be strengthened, improve the candidate experience, and explore how technology and better processes can build greater trust.

According to the NTA, the discussions were open, questions were candid, ideas were ambitious, and the resolve was collective.

The testing agency stated that the Chintan Shivir, or brainstorming camp, was not just about reviewing where the NTA stands, but also about defining the way forward for the overall improvement of its functioning.

"It marks an important step towards building a new NTA - stronger in its systems, transparent in its processes, responsive to candidates, and trusted by students and families across the country. The Shivir has concluded. The transformation continues," the NTA said.