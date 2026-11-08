NTA Opens Portal For CBT, Pen-and-Paper Exam Centre Empanelment Till December 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications from serving and retired government officials, teachers, professors and retired armed forces personnel for its Observer panel. The application process started on November 7 and will remain open until December 6, 2026.

The selected candidates will be assigned to examination centres across the country to monitor the conduct of NTA examinations. They may be deployed for both Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Tests (PPT).

The agency has released an Expression of Interest (EoI) with details about the eligibility criteria, age limits, responsibilities and application process. Candidates interested in the empanelment can check the requirements before applying.

Who Can Apply For NTA Observer Empanelment 2026?

The NTA has invited applications under three categories. Each category has separate eligibility and age requirements.

Category A: Retired Government Officers

Retired Central and State Government officers who held posts above Pay Level 8 under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix are eligible.

Applicants must be between 60 and 65 years of age as on December 6, 2026.

Category B: Retired Armed Forces And CAPF Personnel

Retired personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who held the rank of Subedar Major or an equivalent rank and above can apply.

There is no minimum age limit for this category. However, applicants must not be older than 65 years on the last date of application.

Category C: Serving And Retired Teachers And Professors

Serving and retired teachers and professors from eligible government institutions can also apply.

Retired applicants must be between 60 and 65 years of age. Serving candidates have no upper age limit but must submit a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.

Read official notification here

Which Teaching And Academic Posts Are Eligible?

Under Category C, the NTA has included the following positions:

Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors from recognised universities, Institutes of National Importance and government colleges.

Principals and Vice-Principals of government schools and colleges.

Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) from government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and State Board schools.

Lecturers and Senior Teachers from government schools and polytechnics.

Registrars and Deputy Registrars of Central and State Universities.

Principals of government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Faculty members of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

Applicants must be physically fit to perform the assigned duties and should be willing to travel outside their headquarters if required. Candidates with pending disciplinary or vigilance proceedings are not eligible.

What Will Be The Duties Of NTA Observers?

Observers will be responsible for checking examination arrangements and reporting any problems at their assigned centres.

Their duties will include:

Attending a briefing meeting one day before the examination.

Reaching the examination centre before the scheduled reporting time.

Checking candidates' identity verification and frisking arrangements.

Monitoring seating arrangements and the distribution and collection of examination material.

Checking CCTV and webcasting arrangements.

Ensuring that backup electricity facilities are available.

Reporting security lapses, irregularities and cases of malpractice to the NTA.

Submitting an examination report through the NTA portal.

The agency may also ask Observers to provide clarifications or participate in enquiry proceedings related to their assigned centres for up to 12 months after the examination.

How To Apply For NTA Observer Empanelment 2026?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the NTA Observer Management Portal. The application window opened on November 7 and will close on December 6, 2026.

Candidates will have to fill in their personal details, contact information, category, designation, institution details and deployment preferences. They can also provide details of their previous experience in examination-related work.

The following documents must be uploaded along with the application:

Government-issued photo identity card. Latest appointment or service certificate. Retired candidates can submit their retirement order. No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer or Head of Institution, for serving candidates. Vigilance Clearance Certificate, for serving candidates. Police Verification or Character Certificate issued within the last 12 months, for retired candidates. Recent passport-size photograph.

Candidates must also provide their bank account number, bank name, branch details, Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) and Permanent Account Number (PAN). Applicants should check the detailed NTA notification for complete instructions and eligibility conditions before submitting the form.