After the shocking ouster and return of Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang this month, the chipmaker's board of directors is facing growing scrutiny.

Nvidia's directors had long stayed in relative obscurity, even as the company grew into a chip colossus and the top beneficiary of the AI spending boom. But a scandal involving Huang's extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, thrust the board into the spotlight.

After cutting ties with Huang less than two weeks ago, the directors just voted unanimously to reinstate him as president and CEO. The company said the board held a series of meetings with Huang and received input from the US government before making its decision. Separately, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's return, saying he'd intervened with the Santa Clara, California-based company.

Nvidia's directors have a variety of backgrounds, ranging from running Taco Bell's international operations to academic research involving a jellyfish. Huang has known many of them for decades.

The group scored near the bottom of an annual assessment that ranks the governance of companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. The ranking by US executive recruiting company James Drury Partners put it in 609th place, out of more than 650 companies, lower than its biggest tech peers.

Here's a look at the people who presided over Huang's dramatic comeback:

Harvey C. Jones

Named Nvidia's chairman earlier this month, Harvey C. Jones joined Nvidia's board in 1993. At the time, he was serving as CEO of chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc. Since 2004, he has been managing partner at private investment firm Square Wave Ventures. He holds degrees from Georgetown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Last year, Nvidia bought a $2 billion stake in Synopsys.

Stephen C. Neal

Neal joined the Nvidia board in 2019 and brings extensive legal experience to the role. He is chairman emeritus and senior counsel at Cooley LLP, Nvidia's longtime law firm. He has degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School.

Tench Coxe

Coxe, a billionaire and longtime Silicon Valley venture capitalist, has been on the Nvidia board since 1993. He was a managing director at Palo Alto-based Sutter Hill Ventures from 1989 to 2020, and was an early investor in Nvidia. He and his wife live in Austin, Texas, where they've become active political donors and local investors. In January, Coxe donated $100 million from his fortune to help launch a medical center at the University of Texas at Austin.

John O. Dabiri

A board member since 2020, Dabiri is a decorated academic who has received a National Medal of Science and funding from the MacArthur Foundation. He is a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology.

As an undergraduate at Princeton, he used videos of jellyfish taken at an aquarium to write mathematical models that describe their movement.

Dawn Hudson

Hudson has been on Nvidia's board since 2013. She was earlier chief marketing officer of the National Football League and before that CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Melissa B. Lora

Lora is a relative newcomer to the board, having joined in 2023. Before that she was president of Taco Bell International. In an announcement when she joined, Huang hailed her "extensive finance expertise." She has degrees from California State University Long Beach and the University of Southern California.

A. Brooke Seawell

Another long-standing board member, Seawell joined the board in 1997, just four years after Nvidia's founding. He is a partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. Earlier he was an executive at NetDynamics Inc., an application server software company that Sun Microsystems Inc. acquired. He also previously worked at Synopsys. He has degrees from Stanford University.

Aarti Shah

Shah worked at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. for 27 years, where she was senior vice president and chief information and digital officer. When she joined Nvidia's board in 2020, Huang deemed her "a world-class leader." She has a Ph.D. in applied statistics from the University of California, Riverside.

Mark A. Stevens

Stevens served on Nvidia's board from 1993 to 2006, before rejoining in 2008. He is managing partner at private family office investment firm S-Cubed Capital and was an early investor in Nvidia. Previously, he was managing partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Suzanne Nora Johnson

Nora Johnson joined the board in July, making her its newest addition. She spent 21 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where she was vice chairman. "Suzanne is an extraordinary leader whose career spans finance, technology, healthcare and public policy," Huang said at the time.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

She has degrees from the University of Southern California and Harvard Law School.



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