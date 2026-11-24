Iranian authorities have lashed a prominent singer and four members of her team 74 times after a performance viewed millions of times on YouTube, according to local media reports citing her lawyer.

Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, was sentenced in June to the lashes along with four musicians and four members of her crew for the concert posted online in December 2024.

The performance featured Ahmadi singing powerful, mournful songs to an empty audience, on a dimly-lit stage adorned solely with a large Persian carpet in the grounds of a traditional caravanserai complex.

All the musicians wore black, with Ahmadi dressed in a long, strappy gown and wearing deep red lipstick, in a country where women are banned from singing in public. They are also required to dress modestly and wear the headscarf.

"The sentence of 74 lashes imposed on Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of the production team behind her concert video was carried out today (Monday)," said lawyer Mostafa Nili, as quoted by ISNA news agency.

The information was also reported by reformist daily newspaper Shargh.

It was unclear what happened to the other four individuals sentenced in June.

Ahmadi and her team had appeared in court on charges of "offending public decency" and "complicity in the production, transmission, dissemination and publication of obscene and vulgar content".

In early October, Amnesty International protested against the confirmation of the sentence on appeal, urging Iran to "abandon any plans to carry out flogging sentences".

Increasing numbers of Iranian women are appearing without hijab, especially since protests erupted following the death in custody of a woman named Mahsa Amini in September 2022. She had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.

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