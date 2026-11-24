Donald Trump personally intervened and pressed Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company's CEO less than two weeks after his resignation over extramarital affair and links to woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, the BBC reported. And the move spears to have paid off. A report in the Financial Times said the US President made up to $15 million on Huang's return. Citing Trump's financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the outlet said the US President owned as many as 370,000 shares of Nvidia.

As the surprise news of Huang's reinstatement surfaced on Monday, the Trump's holding of Nvidia stock rose as share prices surged by as much as 30 per cent.

If he retained those holdings, Huang's surprise comeback could have added between $1.3 million and $15 million to their value in a day, according to the FT report.

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The outlet also said that if Trump had held the maximum number of shares, he would have lost $42 million on the value of his Nvidia shares from their peak before Monday's rally. However, the report is tracking his shares till September and has not mentioned anything about Trump's holdings in October and November, or whether he bought or sold shares in these two months.

Trump's comments are being widely circulated in the wake of Huang's return. Speaking to CNBC about his involvement in the process, the US President said, "I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them... I made the deal."

Nvidia's board left no ambiguity over who drove the decision. It was based on input from "senior levels of the United States government," Nvidia said in a press release announcing Huang's return.

And Trump was quick to take the credit.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he wrote in a social media post following the board's announcement.

READ | Jensen Huang Confessed To More Affairs Before Returning As Nvidia CEO: Report

Huang, who will also serve as Nvidia president, said in a statement that he was "honoured" to return to the company and that he resumes the responsibility "with the greatest humility and renewed commitment." He thanked board chairman Harvey C Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, as well as Nvidia's executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.