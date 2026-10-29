JEE Main 2027 Registration: NTA Shares DigiLocker And Re-KYC Guide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines for students applying for JEE Main 2027. The registration process for Session 1 began on October 24, 2026. Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date to submit the application form is November 22, 2026. Candidates should carefully check their details and follow the NTA's instructions while registering to avoid problems later.

JEE Main 2027: Important Registration Guidelines

The NTA has advised candidates to keep the following points in mind while filling out the application form:

Use your own login details: Candidates should log in using their personal DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) accounts to avoid issues with identity verification and biometric checks.

Candidates should log in using their personal DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) accounts to avoid issues with identity verification and biometric checks. Complete DigiLocker re-KYC: Candidates are advised to complete the re-KYC process on DigiLocker before filling out the application form. This will help ensure that their latest details are available.

Candidates are advised to complete the re-KYC process on DigiLocker before filling out the application form. This will help ensure that their latest details are available. Check your name and date of birth: The details entered in the application form must match those mentioned on the candidate's Class 10 certificate or marksheet.

Candidates should also keep their required documents and other details ready before starting the application process.

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How To Apply For JEE Main 2027 Session 1

Candidates can follow these steps to register for the examination:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link. Select the new registration option and enter the required details. Fill in the application form. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee. Check all the details carefully before submitting the form. Download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

Candidates should visit the official website regularly for the latest updates and announcements about JEE Main 2027.