'They Are Buried 5-10 Metres Apart': Madhubala's Sister Reveals Dilip Kumar Didn't Leave Actor Over Heart Condition, Inability To Have Children

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's relationship remains one of the most remembered romances in Hindi cinema. Although their relationship ended before the release of their iconic film Mughal-E-Azam in 1960, the reasons behind their separation continue to be discussed decades later.

Recently, veteran actress Mumtaz offered her version of why the couple parted ways, claiming that Dilip Kumar ended the relationship after learning about Madhubala's inability to have children because of her heart condition.

However, Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan, has now dismissed the claim, stating that the actress's medical condition was diagnosed much later.

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Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Madhur addressed Mumtaz's remarks and clarified that Madhubala's heart condition had nothing to do with her breakup with Dilip Kumar.

“This is a very big story,” she said while discussing the circumstances surrounding their separation.

“She got heart problem much later. Dilip Kumar was nowhere in the picture,” Madhur added, directly rejecting the suggestion that the couple parted ways because of Madhubala's health.

She further emphasised her disagreement with Mumtaz's account, saying, “The statement is completely wrong.”

When Was Madhubala Diagnosed With A Heart Condition?

According to Madhur, Madhubala's heart complications surfaced around the time she was shooting for Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958). By then, her relationship with Dilip Kumar had ended.

Madhur revealed that Madhubala was shooting in Chennai when doctors advised her to travel to Mumbai for further medical examinations. It was during these tests that she learnt she had a hole in her heart.

She explained that medical technology at the time was not advanced enough to offer a reliable treatment for the complicated condition.

“No doctor in Bombay was capable of treating her as technology wasn't so advanced then. It was a complicated surgery. Madhubala and Kishore Kumar were in a romantic relationship by then. They had even starred in multiple movies together,” Madhur said.

Kishore Kumar Married Madhubala Despite Her Illness

Madhur recalled that Kishore Kumar decided to marry Madhubala despite knowing about her heart condition. The singer-actor subsequently took her to London to consult doctors about her illness.

According to Madhur, the doctor who examined Madhubala in London delivered a grim prognosis.

“When they went to London, the doctor within fifteen minutes of meeting her said she had a hole in her heart and she had another two years to live. There is no cure to this and no doctor would take the risk,” she recalled.

Madhur said that several doctors consulted by the family reached similar conclusions. However, Madhubala found it difficult to accept the diagnosis because she did not feel that her physical abilities had been affected.

“Madhubala didn't believe them. She said, ‘Sab bakwas karte hai. There is no hole in my heart. I can run, I can dance.' However, she fainted during the Mughal-E-Azam song where she is in chains,” Madhur said.

Her health reportedly deteriorated further after the incident. Madhur recalled that Madhubala lost considerable weight and eventually became bedridden.

“She was critically ill. She struggled breathing. That's why she died. She was bedridden even before the age of 30. As soon as she turned 36, she died,” Madhur said.

Madhubala died on February 23, 1969, at the age of 36, after battling her heart condition for years.

Madhur Bhushan On Kishore Kumar's Behaviour During Madhubala's Illness

During the interview, Madhur was also asked about Kishore Kumar's behaviour towards Madhubala during her illness. However, she chose not to elaborate on the matter.

“I don't want to speak about the kind of attitude and behaviour he had. I have been taught to let the dead be in peace. I don't want to speak about him,” she said.

Kishore Kumar had previously acknowledged that he knew about Madhubala's poor health when he married her. In an interview with The Illustrated Weekly of India, he spoke about their relationship and his understanding of her condition.

Madhur, meanwhile, had earlier discussed the emotional support Madhubala needed during her final years. Speaking to Filmfare, she said, “We're not saying that he was wrong. Aapa was told by the doctors you cannot have sex, you cannot have children… But yet a woman needs emotional support no matter what.”

When Did Madhubala And Kishore Kumar Fall In Love?

According to Madhur, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar grew close while working together on Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Their relationship did not face the same family opposition that had surrounded Madhubala's romance with Dilip Kumar.

Madhur explained that her father, Ataullah Khan, had become older by then, and Madhubala's sisters had also married men from different communities.

“My sisters married Parsis, Punjabis. One of our sisters married Johnny Walker's brother. Hence, my father didn't object to their Kishore and Madhubala's love story,” she said.

Madhubala eventually married Kishore Kumar in 1960, but Madhur claimed that her sister never entirely forgot Dilip Kumar, whom she had loved earlier in life.

“It is impossible to forget your first love, and if somebody claims they have, then they are lying about it,” Madhur said.

Kishore Kumar, however, offered a different account of his feelings for Madhubala in an interview with Filmfare. He claimed that he had initially viewed her as his friend Dilip Kumar's girlfriend and acted as a messenger between the two.

“To me, she was my friend Dilip Kumar's girlfriend and I used to act as a messenger for the two. It was she who proposed marriage to me and even insisted on it. Incidentally, even when Ruma (Kishore's first wife) was with me, Madhu used to joke, ‘Never ever leave him, else I would take your place',” he said.

Why Did Madhubala And Dilip Kumar Break Up?

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were reportedly together for several years, and their relationship faced opposition from her father, Ataullah Khan. While several accounts have emerged about their separation, Madhur previously identified the legal dispute involving filmmaker BR Chopra as a major factor behind the breakup.

The controversy arose when Madhubala withdrew from Naya Daur, following which Chopra took legal action against her. Dilip Kumar testified in favour of the filmmaker, further straining his relationship with Madhubala and her family.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Madhur spoke about the circumstances that led to the couple going their separate ways.

“If you believe me, it was the 'Naya Daur' case that created wedges between them. Tempers flared and things got bad. Shayad Allah ko manzoor nahin tha aur unka pyaar khatam ho gaya,” she said.

In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Dilip Kumar also recalled the tensions surrounding his relationship with Madhubala. He wrote about filmmaker K Asif's attempts to encourage Madhubala to seek a commitment from him.

“He went to the extent of encouraging her in vain to pin me down somehow. He went on to advise her that the best way to draw a commitment from an honourable and principled Pathan, brought up on old-world values, was to draw him into physical intimacy,” Dilip Kumar wrote.

The two actors continued working together on Mughal-E-Azam, which was released in 1960, even though their relationship had reportedly ended during its production.

Madhubala And Dilip Kumar's Final Meeting

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. In his autobiography, he recalled receiving a message from Madhubala asking him to meet her after his marriage.

He said he informed Saira about the message when they returned to Bombay. Saira encouraged him to visit Madhubala, believing that she might be distressed.

Recalling the meeting, Dilip Kumar wrote, “When I went to Madhu's home, I was pained to see that she was frail and looked very weak. The pallor on her face not only belied her ill health, but her magnificent, impish smile seemed such an effort,” he wrote.

Despite her fragile condition, Madhubala was happy to see him and expressed her happiness about his marriage to Saira.

“Hamarey shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, main bahut khush hoon!” she reportedly told him, meaning, “Our prince has found his princess, and I am very happy.”

Madhur also revealed that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar are buried close to each other at Mumbai's Juhu Muslim Kabrastan.

“They are buried very close to each other. Just five to 10 metres apart,” she said.