Rashtriya Military Schools Entrance Test 2026: NTA Opens Correction Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 application form. Candidates can edit their forms on October 27 and 28 through the official website, nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have made mistakes while filling out the form can use this opportunity to correct the details allowed by NTA. However, some information, including the registered mobile number and email address, cannot be changed.

RMS CET 2026: What Can You Edit?

Candidates can make corrections to the following details in their application forms:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Class 5 and Class 8 equivalent details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Signature

Thumb impression

Domicile certificate

Birth certificate

Aadhaar details

Which Details Cannot Be Changed?

Candidates will not be allowed to change the following information:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Candidate's photograph

Candidates should check their application forms carefully before submitting the corrections.

How To Edit The RMS CET 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make changes to their forms:

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in .

. Click on the RMS CET 2026 correction window link on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Make changes to the permitted details.

Submit the corrected application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates should complete the process before the correction window closes on October 28.

RMS CET 2026 Exam Date

The Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test 2026 will be held on December 13, 2026, for admission to Classes 6 and 9.

The examination will be conducted in an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based format and will last two hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates should visit the official NTA website for the latest updates on the examination and admission process.