National Testing Agency Shares 2 Helpline Numbers; One Works 24/7, Other Till 10pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched dedicated helpline numbers to address students' examination-related queries. Students seeking information about major entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), can contact the testing agency through these helplines.

The NTA has provided a toll-free helpline number, 1800-180-474, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students can also contact the agency's help desk at 011-69227700, which operates from 8am to 10pm.

The testing agency has cautioned students against fraud and scams that could result in financial losses or other harm. It has clarified that its official helplines will never ask students to share their passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs).

The NTA has also advised students to follow its verified official channels for timely and authentic updates on examination schedules, public notices, admit cards, and results.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Open

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 is currently underway. The application window opened on October 24, and candidates can submit their applications until November 22.

Interested candidates can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to complete the application process.

The examination is scheduled to be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28.

UGC-NET December 2026 Registration Open

The registration process for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination is also underway.

According to the NTA, as of October 25, a total of 5,50,048 candidates had registered for the examination. Of these, 3,73,419 candidates had completed their applications and paid the examination fee.

Meanwhile, 1,36,993 candidates were yet to upload their photographs and signatures, and their examination fee payments were also pending. Another 31,580 candidates had uploaded their photographs and signatures but had not yet paid the application fee.

Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official portal. The NTA has advised candidates with incomplete applications to complete all pending steps, pay the application fee, and download the confirmation page.

Candidates have been advised not to wait until the last date to complete the application process.