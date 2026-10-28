Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Film Crosses Rs 14 Crore Before Release

The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is building ahead of its theatrical release. With eight days to go, the mythological saga has recorded a gross collection of Rs 14.10 crore from advance bookings. The film has sold Rs 2.63 lakh tickets across 6315 shows so far.

As per a report in Sacnilk, the vast majority of consumer demand originates from the Hindi version. It accounts for Rs 12.17 crore or 86% of total revenue, followed by the Kannada version at Rs 1.49 crore.

The Telugu version has collected Rs 44.39 lakh. Growth momentum remains strong as the movie has added Rs 98.10 lakh in revenue and sold an additional 21,195 tickets since the previous day.

Strong initial demand is led by Delhi NCR with Rs 2.75 crore grossed from over 37,000 tickets. Mumbai follows closely in second place, generating Rs 2.05 crore across 29,538 ticket sales. Bengaluru occupies the third spot, accumulating Rs 1.92 crore from 28,220 tickets. Hyderabad stands in fourth place, bringing in Rs 80.87 lakhs from 22,851 tickets.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Recently, Yash urged audiences to watch the film with an “open mind” rather than focus on “small faults” in its visual effects or other aspects. The KGF actor also spoke about the money and effort invested in bringing the epic to life for a global audience.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. Ramayana: Part Two is slated to arrive in 2027.

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