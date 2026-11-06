Vijay Sethupathi As Ram To Ranbir Kapoor As Bunny, Why Films Made Them Travel Photographers

It is often said that a person's profession says a lot about their personality. Filmmakers seem to agree, with several choosing to give their protagonists the rather adventurous job of a travel or wildlife photographer. From the free-spirited Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Farhan's unconventional career aspirations in 3 Idiots, photography adds another dimension to these characters and their stories.

While some films use the profession to reflect a character's love for travel, freedom and exploration, others delve deeper into the challenges and struggles of pursuing photography as a career. If you enjoy films and travel, here are five actors who brought travel and wildlife photographers to life on screen.

1. Vijay Sethupathi As Ram In '96 (2018)

Vijay Sethupathi played K. Ramachandran (Ram), a travel photographer, in the critically acclaimed 2018 Tamil romantic drama '96. His profession is closely connected to his personality, reflecting his free-spirited nature and emotional attachment to memories.

Explaining why he chose this profession for the character, director Prem Kumar told Firstpost in a 2018 interview: "I assigned the travel photographer profession to my protagonist for multiple reasons. Firstly, I wrote Ramachandran (Vijay Sethupathi) as a person who lives his life to the fullest and doesn't think much about the materialistic life. Being a photographer, he can capture moments, and in fact, he lives with his memories. Also, I always envied travel photographers because they can visit different places, unlike others."

2. Ranbir Kapoor As Bunny In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) makes his ambitions clear quite early in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: "Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon, bas rukna nahi chahta." He dreams of travelling the world and making a career out of exploring new destinations.

Eventually, Bunny becomes a travel photographer and videographer associated with Fox Traveller, taking him across the globe. The popular song Ilahi beautifully captures his wanderlust and the dream of having a job that allows you to explore the world. For many travel enthusiasts, Bunny's journey is perhaps the perfect example of turning a passion for travel into a profession.

3. Dhanush As Karthik Swaminathan In Mayakkam Enna (2011)

In the 2011 Tamil drama Mayakkam Enna, Dhanush plays Karthik Subramaniam, an aspiring wildlife photographer who dreams of having his work featured in National Geographic. However, making a living from photography is not easy, and he is often left taking wedding photographs and other assignments to support himself.

Karthik idolises Madhesh Krishnaswamy (Raviprakash), a renowned wildlife photographer, and hopes to work alongside him. When Madhesh finally gives him an assignment, he dismisses Karthik's work, only to publish the same photographs under his own name. The incident takes a severe emotional toll on Karthik and sets off a difficult phase in his life.

The film explores the struggles of an aspiring photographer trying to find his place in a competitive industry, while holding on to his passion despite repeated setbacks.

4. R. Madhavan As Farhan In 3 Idiots (2009)

Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan), one of the three protagonists in 3 Idiots, has a deep passion for wildlife photography. However, his father does not consider it a viable career option. Under family pressure, Farhan ends up enrolling in an engineering college, even though his heart lies elsewhere.

The film explores the familiar conflict between pursuing one's passion and choosing a conventional career path. Through Farhan's character, wildlife photography emerges as an unconventional profession that challenges the traditional mindset of Indian parents, who often place greater value on careers in engineering and medicine.

Eventually, Farhan finds the courage to follow his passion, proving that a fulfilling career does not necessarily have to fit into society's idea of a conventional profession.

5. Rahul Bose As Raja In Mr. And Mrs. Iyer (2002)

Rahul Bose plays Jehangir 'Raja' Chowdhury, a wildlife photographer, in Aparna Sen's 2002 film Mr. And Mrs. Iyer. Although the film does not extensively explore his professional life, his occupation adds an interesting dimension to his character.

Raja is an independent, observant and liberal-minded man whose worldview is quite different from that of Meenakshi Iyer (Konkona Sen Sharma), a conservative South Indian Brahmin woman. Their contrasting backgrounds and perspectives become an important part of the film's narrative.

His profession as a wildlife photographer also reflects his exposure to different places and people, offering a glimpse into a world beyond the familiar surroundings of Meenakshi's upbringing.

From the thrill of exploring the world to the struggle for recognition, these films paint a vivid picture of a travel photographer's life.