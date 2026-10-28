Kapil Sharma Asks <i>Dhurandhar</i> Composer If He Regrets Charging Less After Rs 350 Crore Music Earnings

Comedian Kapil Sharma asked Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev if he regretted charging less for the film after learning that its music had earned Rs 350 crore.

Shashwat, who appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, said the thought had never crossed his mind. “No, no, this thought never crossed my mind,” the composer said.

Archana Puran Singh then took a dig at Kapil, saying, “Not everybody thinks like you, Kapil.” The host responded with his signature ‘Baba ji ka thullu' gesture and said, “Look who's talking!”

During the show, Shashwat also spoke about working with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and how the filmmaker plans the music while writing the script.

The composer said Dhar writes the songs into the script and decides where they should appear in the film. He described this as a big advantage for a composer.

“Aditya writes the songs in the script itself, its placement and how it would be done. For a composer, this is such a big blessing,” Shashwat said. He also revealed that the music rights for Dhurandhar were with Sa Re Ga Ma.

Kapil also asked Shashwat if the film's music was still being completed on the day of its music launch.

Shashwat said he sees music as an extension of the film he is making with the director. He added that the team continues to find ways to improve the songs even after the film's release. “I am not just making music, I am making a film with my director,” he said.

Shashwat explained that the team keeps working on the music as the film moves towards completion. “We are still mixing and mastering the music and replacing it for Netflix; we are still trying to improve the songs because the process doesn't end after the film's release,” he added.

Kapil also joked about Shashwat's lengthy answers during the conversation, saying he now understood why Dhurandhar was such a long film.

According to the reports, Dhurandhar earned approx. Rs 1,350 crore at the box office, while its sequel collected around Rs 1,850 crore. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

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