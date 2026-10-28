Sanju Rathod Has 3.7 Billion YouTube Views. Now He Wants A Diljit Dosanjh Collaboration

Marathi singer and songwriter Sanju Rathod had his breakout moment when his Marathi song Gulabi Sadi went viral in February 2024. So much so that it ended up in New York's Times Square. The talented artist is extremely gung-ho about taking his Marathi roots, through his music, to the world at large, going global in all its power.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sanju Rathod, who has always spoken fondly of how much he admires global star Diljit Dosanjh, further shared how he now admires "artists who have built something big".

Sanju Rathod said, "Earlier, I didn't think too deeply about it. But as I move forward in my career, I understand the value of artists who have built something big."

"Artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have inspired many people. There are also many incredible Marathi artists. I genuinely believe that one day I will get a chance to work with artists like Diljit bhai, Honey bhai and Karan bhai. That's something I would love to do," added Sanju Rathod.

On Money And Fame

Having experienced the constant struggle for financial stability, one would assume that the explosive fame that came with Gulabi Sadi would change Sanju Rathod.

But he says money has never been his focus.

He shares, "Every person dreams of becoming very successful and earning a lot of money. But my focus has always been different. People often judge artists based on what car they own, how much money they have and their lifestyle. I don't think that way. For me, the real question is how I can take my music, my language and my art to greater heights. That's what matters most to me. If I can keep elevating my art, then everything else will follow."

He adds, "As a middle-class boy, my dream was never just about becoming rich. Of course, I wanted to make my family happy and show them things they had never seen before. But beyond that, I always wanted to see how far I could take my art. The further I take my art, the more successful I consider myself."

On The 'King Of Marathi Pop' Title

With titles come expectations, but it is Sanju Rathod's unprecedented love for Marathi music that keeps him going. You can sense the passion with which he wants to take Marathi music to every corner of the world.

He shares, "Marathi music is growing very fast. The new generation of Marathi artists is operating at another level. As for the title, I don't really see myself that way. There are many talented artists. My job is simply to keep creating music and building new paths."

"A lot of artists meet me and tell me that I've helped Marathi pop reach a wider audience. I feel grateful when people say that, but I believe there are many artists contributing to this movement," concludes Sanju Rathod.

Today, Sanju Rathod has taken global pop to a whole new level. He commands over 3.7 billion total views on YouTube on his official channel, Sanju Rathod SR. He has 6.9 million subscribers and, in addition, attracts between 3 and 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Sanju Rathod continues to be associated with Believe, which recently announced its fourth music imprint, BL/UR, aimed at rewriting the blueprint for Indian pop by blurring domestic and global boundaries with a fresh, modern sound.

ALSO READ | He Slept At CST Station, Took Loans To Make Music Videos. Now, Gulabi Sadi Singer Sanju Rathod Has 3.7 Billion YouTube Views