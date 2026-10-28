Did <i>Ramayana</i> Just Tease Sunny Deol's Hanuman In Its Post-Credit Scene?

Ahead of the worldwide release on November 5, the Ramayana makers hosted a grand premiere of the film in Los Angeles on October 27. The first reviews have been pouring in, and one user revealed that Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene that teases the 'most anticipated' character.

The post read, "Yes, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you've all been anticipating. You know who I'm talkin' about. Can't wait for the sequel in 2028. #Ramayana"

Interestingly, another viewer revealed that the character is Lord Hanuman, who will be essayed by Sunny Deol.

"Finished watching movie. So good. RK as Ram! At every major Ram scene, lots of whistles and cheering. Only wish it was in Hindi because better impact in my opinion. Jai Jai Ram and the infamous haldi scene missing. Must watch. Will watch again in Hindi."

When another person asked in the comments, "Glad you liked it, can't wait to watch. Just one question, is there any post-credit scene in the film????"

The user replied, "Yes. Hanuman intro."

Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi arrived in their traditional best for the grand LA premiere. Videos from the venue have already gone viral on social media.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.

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