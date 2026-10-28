Sara Ali Khan Says Nepotism Opened Doors But Didn't Make Her Journey Easy: "I've Not Had A Godfather"

Sara Ali Khan has said that she did not have a Bollywood godfather to guide her career. The actor, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, claimed that she had to handle professional challenges on her own despite coming from a family of established actors.

Sara said that her father was not involved in negotiating her contracts or approaching filmmakers to secure roles for her.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the advantages and challenges of being born into a film family. While she acknowledged that her surname helped her gain early access and recognition in the industry, she said she does not want that privilege to take away from the work she has put into building her career.

“I'm not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don't appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I've said this before and I'll say it again. Whether it's Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven't chosen who we were born to,” she said.

Sara Ali Khan further explained that having a famous family does not mean every part of an actor's career is taken care of. She pointed out that she had to deal with difficulties surrounding her debut film, Kedarnath, without her father stepping in to resolve them.

She said, “We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don't think that that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It's a double-edged sword. Because I've not had a godfather in the industry at all.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath in 2018. She has since appeared in films such as Simmba, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The actor belongs to a prominent film family. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and granddaughter of writer and politician Rukhsana Sultana on her mother's side. Her parents divorced in 2004, and she was raised primarily by her mother.

Sara's latest film, Udta Teer, is currently running in cinema halls. The spy comedy marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan On "Making Mistakes" In Her Career: "It's Important To Fall Down To..."