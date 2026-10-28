Maatrubhumi Release Date: Salman Khan's Film Awaits Censor Board Nod Amid November Release Buzz

When Salman Khan has a film lined up for release, fans are always eager to see what the superstar brings to the big screen. The actor's upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has generated quite a buzz. Fans, including us, are looking for the smallest details. After all, it's our Bhaijaan's film.

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer as Maatrubhumi's release plans remain uncertain. The makers are waiting for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama.

The report added that the makers applied for certification in October but are still awaiting a screening date.

Salman, meanwhile, wants to release the film in November, the report added.

According to the report, the actor travelled to Delhi several times to approach the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the screening.

What Is Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Abiut?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws from the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The incident, which involved hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and marked one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Apart from Salman, the film features Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia.

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