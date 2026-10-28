"More Power To Her": Sweta Keswani On Criticism Of Shahana Goswami Over Having Multiple Partners

Shahana Goswami faced her fair share of criticism after revealing that she had multiple partners. Now, in a recent interview, actor Sweta Keswani has voiced her support for Shahana. She criticised the judgement directed at women for discussing their relationships openly. She also argued that society often applies different standards to men and women when it comes to sexuality and personal freedom.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Sweta said, "I think she's amazing. If she can juggle all these people, good for her. Even one relationship can be so difficult mentally. It's exhausting. Imagine having five! If she enjoys it and wants to continue, more power to her."

"Who are these people who are so invested in other people's lives? Can't you do something of your own? Take care of your own life," Sweta added.

Sweta then highlighted what she believes is a double standard in society's treatment of men and women. She said men involved in relationships with multiple partners or extra-marital affairs often face less criticism, while women who speak openly about their sexuality are frequently judged and subjected to negative comments.

"When a man has an extra-marital affair, no one says anything. But if a woman is sexually active and wants to live life on her own terms, people are quick to comment, criticise her and call her names. It's such a two-faced attitude, and our country can be very hypocritical about these things."

"There are open marriages, too. People have parties, sometimes called chemistry parties, where they meet others and explore relationships. Couples go together and do what they want to do. So, I don't understand what the big deal is," said Sweta.

Sweta was clear in her views: "If you're okay with it and your partner is okay with it, why should you live your life on someone else's terms? She's not living for others. She's living for herself. The people commenting on her life are revealing more about themselves than about Shahana. She's living her own life. You have your tea, talk to your friends and get on with your day. Why do you care?"

"Maybe their problem is that they don't get to do all these things themselves," she added.

Earlier, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shahana Goswami said she does not have a "primary partner" and described the arrangement with a simple foundation of "love and friendship." She added that nothing is secret between her and her partners, who are aware that she is intimate with other people as well.

Also Read: Shahana Goswami Says She's In An Open Relationship, Partners Aware Of Physical Intimacy With Others: "Nothing Is Hidden"