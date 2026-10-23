Saif Ali Khan Is Lactose Intolerant: Is This condition Always Genetic?

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has lactose intolerance. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Saif mentioned that he underwent several tests for allergies and found that he cannot consume milk. For the unversed, lactose intolerance is a common digestive disorder in which the body cannot fully break down lactose, a natural sugar found in milk and other dairy products. This happens when the small intestine produces insufficient amounts of an enzyme called lactase. Normally, lactase splits lactose into simpler sugars so they can be absorbed into the bloodstream. Without enough lactase, undigested lactose travels to the colon, where gut bacteria ferment it, creating excess gas and fluid.

Is lactose intolerance always genetic?

In most cases, lactose intolerance is genetic. However, it is not the only cause. "Digestive discomfort after consuming milk does not always mean a person has been lactose intolerant since childhood. When symptoms appear later in life, it is important to look beyond genetics and consider whether an underlying intestinal condition could be responsible," says Dr Subhasish Mazumder, Principal Director and Head - Gastroenterology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

What are the causes of lactose intolerance?

Primary lactose intolerance is the most common form, which is strongly genetic.

Secondary lactose intolerance is an acquired, non-genetic condition triggered by illnesses, surgeries, or injuries that harm the small intestine's lining. Triggers like celiac disease, Crohn's disease, or gastroenteritis reduce lactase cells, though this type is often temporary and resolves once the gut heals.

Congenital lactose intolerance is a rare genetic mutation where babies are born completely lacking lactase activity.

Developmental lactose intolerance is a temporary, non-genetic issue affecting premature infants whose digestive tracts have not fully developed lactase production capabilities yet, which typically resolves as the baby matures.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Symptoms typically appear anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours after consuming food or drinks containing dairy. Depending on the person's lactase levels and the amount of dairy consumed, symptoms can range from mild to severe and include:

Bloating and abdominal cramps

Excessive gas (flatulence)

Diarrhea or loose stools

Nausea and, occasionally, vomiting

Stomach rumbling or gurgling sounds

"Diagnosis starts by knowing the symptoms, eating habits and when they have discomfort. The results suggest that a doctor might recommend a structured elimination and reintroduction trial or a hydrogen breath test," adds Dr Mazumder.

Dr Mazumder also added that it is also worth noting the difference between lactose intolerance and a milk allergy, which is an immune system reaction, not a problem digesting milk sugar. See your doctor if you have persistent diarrhoea, unexplained weight loss, or blood in your stool.

"Identify the cause and individual tolerance to help manage symptoms without needlessly removing all dairy products, while still getting enough calcium and vitamin D," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.