Watch: Shaan Recreates Michael Jackson's Iconic Moonwalk During Live Show In Dubai

Known for his soulful voice, Shaan recently gave fans a surprise they did not expect. During his concert in Dubai, the singer paid tribute to the late pop legend Michael Jackson by performing Billie Jean. But it was not just the music that caught everyone's attention. The singer also copied some of Jackson's iconic dance moves, hand gestures and even the moonwalk.

The special performance took place at Coca Cola Arena as part of his All of Me Tour and showed a different side of the singer. Soon after videos from the show began spreading across social media, fans showered love on Shaan.

Fans praised Shaan for his energetic stage presence while singing Billie Jean. He also impressed the audience by doing the moonwalk and recreating Michael Jackson's signature leaning move with the help of other performers on stage.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Yooo this instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan...turns out I still do.”

Another shared, “We get Shaan Jackson before GTA 6.”

“Mind you, that man is 54 years old. Holy moly sir, I didn't know your game, my bad,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Shaan sir is getting younger day by day.”

Another mentioned, “Good attempt.”

One more added, “I love Shaan, but this was Mai-ka-laal Jaikishen performance.”

Shaan has sung many songs in Bollywood over the years. Some of his best tracks include Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, among others.

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