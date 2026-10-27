<i>CID</i> Creator BP Singh Dies Of Heart Attack At 77, Celebs Pay Tribute

Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, the man behind the popular crime show CID, died on Tuesday morning, October 27, after suffering a massive heart attack.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit announced BP Singh's death in a social media post. Pandit also recalled working with him during his tenure as president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association.

Sharing his condolences, Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to a massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association."

He further added, "A great human being and a dear friend Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Details will be shared soon."

Dayanand Shetty, who played the much-loved character Daya in CID, also remembered the filmmaker and spoke about his deep commitment to his work. Speaking to HT City, Shetty said BP Singh had not been keeping well for some time.

"BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work and was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related; he was not well," the actor said.

Born in Dehradun, BP Singh became a familiar name in Indian households through CID. The crime series began airing in 1998.

BP Singh was the creator, director and producer of the series. He also occasionally appeared on screen as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

He was also behind Aahat, Sony TV's horror series that first aired in 1995 and continued until 2015.

His other projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains.