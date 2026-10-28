'BP Singh Ran Through A Jungle With Camera After Surgery': <i>CID</i> Stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty Remember Producer

Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, who created the fan-favourite show CID in 1998, died on October 27 after suffering a massive heart attack. Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman on the show, remembered his mentor for his unyielding zeal and passion towards his work. Shivaji Satam also said that he should be given a Padma Shri for his contribution to the Indian television.

Reflecting on Singh's contribution to Indian television, Satam told Variety, "A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He'd say, 'Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?' The audience is still there. It's a big achievement."

Recalling the world-record 111-minute single-shot episode of CID that BP Singh shot with his health hazards, Satam said, "Only three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, Singh was running around with a camera in a jungle, shooting a chase sequence. Six-seven months later, after a second surgery, he designed a 111-minute single-shot episode. He guided Nitin Rao, the cameraman, holding him through it all."

Shivaji Satam recalled that he had his disagreements with the producer, but that never overshadowed their mutual respect for each other.

"In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much," he said.

Calling him a mentor, teacher, Satam said, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."

Speaking to HT City, Dayanand Shetty, who played the popular character of Daya in the crime investigation show, said, "BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well."

BP Singh was the creator, director and producer of the series. He also occasionally appeared on screen as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

He also created the horror show Aahat on Sony TV that first aired in 1995 and continued until 2015.

His other projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains.