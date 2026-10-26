Dubai Plans World's Longest 24-Karat Gold Walkway By End Of 2026: Report

Dubai is set to add another attraction to its list of tourist experiences, with plans to open a walkway made of 24-karat gold before the end of 2026. The Dubai Gold District says the attraction will be the first of its kind and the longest gold walkway in the world, Gulf Today reported. The walkway is expected to open within the next two months, according to Rashid Al Harmoudi, Senior Director of the Commercial Sector at Dubai Gold District. The project aims to offer visitors a unique experience while strengthening Dubai's position as a global centre for gold trading and tourism.

The announcement comes as Dubai celebrates another milestone involving gold jewellery. A pair of traditional Indian jhumka earrings created by Joyalukkas Jewellery secured two Guinness World Records for the heaviest pair of gold earrings and the largest pair of earrings in the world. Speaking at an event announcing the record for gold earrings, Al Harmoudi said the walkway would allow visitors to experience a golden path within the district.

About Dubai Gold District

The proposed walkway is part of Dubai Gold District's broader plans to bring gold trading, jewellery retail and tourism experiences together in one destination. Located in Deira, the district was launched in January 2026 and brings together businesses dealing in gold, jewellery, bullion, wholesale trading and investment.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the district is home to more than 1,000 retailers across categories such as gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics and lifestyle products.

The district is also planning a gold and jewellery trade exhibition that aims to become the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Expansion work is underway to provide additional office and retail space for businesses looking to establish a presence there.

Al Harmoudi said the district had recorded 20% growth in the number of wholesale gold trading offices beginning operations since the start of the year. The number of new stores specialising in gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches has also increased by 15%.

He expects the number of companies moving to the district to grow by 10% to 20% over the coming year as expansion plans continue. The gold walkway is expected to add to these efforts by attracting more visitors and further highlighting Dubai's long-standing association with the precious metal.