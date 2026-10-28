'Only For Lip-Sync': <i>Ramayana</i> Director Nitesh Tiwari On AI Use In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film

Ramayana Part 1 is set to release in cinemas on November 5. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a premiere of the film in Los Angeles, attended by the cast and crew. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and his wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, were present at the event. Several videos from the premiere have since caught the attention of social media users.

During an interaction with the media, Nitesh Tiwari addressed ongoing speculation about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Ramayana. The filmmaker clarified that AI was used only for technical enhancements related to language dubbing and not for the actors' performances or voices.

He said, "As far as AI is concerned, it has only been used to get the lip-sync right so that we can present the film to audiences in their own language. All the voices are dubbed by the artistes. There is no other use of AI. It is only being used to ensure accurate lip movements so that audiences can enjoy the film in their native language."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has reportedly been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible; we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for release during Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ramayana Los Angeles Premiere: Yash-Ranbir Kapoor Hug Each Other On Red Carpet, Sai Pallavi Brings Elegance