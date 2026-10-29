Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Karwa Chauth 2026 is being celebrated today, on Thursday, October 29, across India. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik and is one of the most significant fasts for married women in North India.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:06 am and ends at 10:09 pm on October 29. In New Delhi, the fast begins at sunrise (around 6:31 am), while the auspicious Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the moon, which is expected to rise at about 8:17 pm in the national capital. Moonrise timings vary by location, with Kolkata expected to see the moon around 7:47 pm and Mumbai around 9:00 pm.

On this day, women observe a nirjala vrat, a fast without food and water, for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands. Many husbands now also keep the fast as a mark of love and equality. The day begins with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal traditionally sent by the mother-in-law.

As the evening approaches, homes light up with puja thalis, karwas and mehndi.



Here are some of the messages, SMS, and WhatsApp statuses that you can use and share on the auspicious occasion.

Best Wishes and Messages:

1. Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your partner. May your love grow stronger with every moonrise.

2. On this auspicious day, I pray for your togetherness, happiness and a lifetime of love. Happy Karwa Chauth 2026.

3. May the moon bless your marriage with love, trust and endless joy.

4. Wishing you a beautiful Karwa Chauth. May your fast strengthen the bond you share.

5. Love is not just about being together; it is about fasting for each other even when you are apart.

Quotes and Greetings:

1. The moon may be far, but our love brings us close. Happy Karwa Chauth.

2. A day of love, a prayer for life. Happy Karwa Chauth to the most beautiful couple.

3. May Chauth Mata bless you with a happy and healthy married life.

Send these wishes to your family and friends and make their day special, even from afar.