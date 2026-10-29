Uttarakhand Declares Public Holiday For Female Employees On Karwa Chauth

The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday for female employees on October 29 on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, officials said on Wednesday.

The order was issued following directions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, they said.

Dhami said Karwa Chauth was an important festival rooted in women's faith, love and familial trust. He said the state government was committed to safeguarding women's interests while respecting their sentiments, beliefs and traditions.

“The state government strives to ensure that, alongside development, our rich cultural heritage and the sentiments associated with traditional festivals are also strengthened. Festivals like Karwa Chauth foster a sense of love, trust and mutual dedication within families,” Dhami said.

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