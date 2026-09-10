UGC NET 2026 Sociology Exam Today, Exam Body Warns Delhi Candidates Of BRICS Security, Traffic

UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Delhi centre candidates ahead of the Sociology paper re-exam scheduled for today, September 10, 2026. According to the announcement, the 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The testing agency warned candidates of the extensive security arrangements, traffic diversions, and restrictions expected to be imposed by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities in various parts of Delhi.

According to the official advisory, in order to avoid traffic congestion, diversions, and delays on certain routes, aspirants must plan their journey well in advance. Candidates must keep sufficient time for travel and check the latest traffic advisories issued by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities before starting their journey.

The NTA has advised the UGC NET June 2026 candidates to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall tickets. Earlier, the exam body released the UGC NET 2026 re-exam admit cards on September 4. Applicants are also advised to follow the exam guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket.

The UGC NET 2026 examinations were conducted from June 22 to 30, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. However, in respect of three subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors. Accordingly, the exam authority decided to reconduct the exam for these three papers.