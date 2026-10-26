'I'd Propose 1,000 Times': Rashmika Mandanna Calls Out 'Angry Mob' Targeting Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the criticism surrounding her relationship with husband, Vijay Deverakonda, after their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

The couple spoke about how they decided to get married, but their conversation drew criticism on social media, with Vijay being particularly targeted by some users.

Reacting to the online comments, Rashmika shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju."

She explained that she usually does not respond to online criticism because she believes everyone is entitled to their opinions. However, she felt the reaction to their interview had gone beyond people simply expressing their views.

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at."

Rashmika added that the discussion had lost sight of what the couple was trying to convey.

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it."

The actor also spoke about the volume of comments and unsolicited advice that she and Vijay had received on their social media profiles. She admitted that the intensity of the reaction had left her surprised.

"We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"

Rashmika Mandanna On Vijay Deverakonda Taking Time To Decide On Marriage

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar asked the couple about who had proposed. Rashmika revealed that she had first brought up the subject of marriage while they were sitting at an airport, telling Vijay that they should get married.

Vijay, however, told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree. Rashmika later clarified that she had repeatedly brought up the subject for an entire year before they finally decided to marry in February 2026.

Addressing the discussion, Rashmika said people had misunderstood the point of their conversation. She explained that it was never about the number of times she asked or the length of time Vijay took to make a decision.

"So I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it."

She said that she and Vijay eventually made the decision together and that their different approaches to life complemented each other.

"And we did. We chose each other. It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives."

Rashmika also explained that marriage, for them, was about much more than a proposal or a ring. It was about building a future together.

"For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for,

someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?"

The actor went on to explain why being deeply in love with her husband was important to her, adding that she saw him as her lifelong companion.

"If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him? He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with."

She also shared her thoughts on what she believes a loving marriage should look like.

"Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, 'Let's get married.' I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple. And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives."

Rashmika stressed that both she and Vijay had built their lives independently and had the freedom to decide whom they wanted to spend their lives with.

"We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose US."

Reaffirming her commitment to Vijay, she said that their relationship did not need to match anyone else's idea of love.

"We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end. If our love doesn't fit your imagination of what love should look like, that's okay, no? You go live that beautiful imagination in your own life.

I'll be cheering for every happy person out there. That's the bare minimum we should all strive for. And to some of my sweet girls out there ...The ones making reels in the guise of concern for a fellow woman, asking me to run, giving me free relationship advice to protect me."

Rashmika Mandanna Says Vijay Deverakonda Was There For Her During Difficult Times

Rashmika also responded to those who had offered her relationship advice under the pretext of looking out for her. She thanked them but said that some of them had not been around when she was going through difficult periods in her life.

"Thank you. Truly. But I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren't there. HE WAS and HE IS even right now. Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I've felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed."

The actor further said that she found it unsettling that people were choosing to believe online narratives and misleading edits rather than listening to her account of her own relationship.

"And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy. When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is."

She went on to describe the support she receives from Vijay, saying that he has been there for her when she has needed comfort, advice and protection.

"And when I feel low, I need advice, I need protection, I need comfort, I need support - you aren't or weren't there. He has. To have someone who roots for you, showers you with affection, protects you, watches out for you, celebrates your every win - that is the only love I want - and I have. So please, don't worry about me or him. I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I'll be happy for you either way."

Rashmika Mandanna On Criticism Of Her Family

Towards the end of her statement, Rashmika addressed comments about her family, saying that criticism of her personal life should not extend to people who have not been part of the conversation.

"And one more thing. Bitch about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you're a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose

your own life and taking charge of it."

She added that she had made her own choices and was happy with the life she had built.

"I took charge of mine. And it rewarded me with immense love. And to some of my Kannadiga friends ... Ahhh, how lovely it is to know that I'm still so deeply etched in your hearts even after 10 years. For you to still be celebrating me after all this time ... truly, I'm blessed! Love to all those who celebrate love and joy. And to everyone else ... Please find something that makes you happy, too."

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