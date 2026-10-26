'Need Subtitles': Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Trolling With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online discussion surrounding his recent appearance with wife Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan 9. The actors, who spoke about their relationship, marriage and professional collaborations on the show, have been facing criticism from some social media users, who questioned Vijay's behaviour during the conversation.

Amid the debate, Vijay shared a satirical reel on his Instagram Story that poked fun at the tendency of social media users to analyse celebrity relationships and label certain behaviours as red flags.

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Satirical Reel On Instagram

The Ranabaali actor reposted a video featuring two content creators reviewing his and Rashmika's appearance on the popular chat show. The skit takes a humorous look at how seemingly ordinary moments from the episode can be interpreted negatively.

Sharing the reel, Vijay wrote, "Needs subtitles. Regional languages lo".

In the video, the woman examines Vijay's seating position and suggests that it reveals something about his personality. "Did you notice Vijay was sitting on right side of the sofa that means he wants to say he is always right. Girls, this is the red flag you have to stay away from)," she says.

The conversation then shifts to the placement of the coffee on the table. "Coffee is only at the right side of Vijay, not near Rashmika," the woman observes. Her companion responds, "Maybe she doesn't drink (coffee)."

However, the woman continues to question Vijay's actions, saying that he should have offered Rashmika coffee. She adds, "Atleast Vijay should offer her coffee. Maybe she said no and Karan removed it on edit table."

The reel also references Vijay's remark about marriage and agreeing with one's wife. Reacting to his comment, the woman says, "See, Vijay is saying that Rashmika is hurting his feelings? That means he is completely narcissistic, patriarchal and master and slave approach in any approach".

When the man asks her to explain her interpretation, she responds, "Why do you wanna know, it's just a red flag".

The creators also address another point that has attracted attention online: Vijay does not follow Rashmika on Instagram. When the woman brings it up, the man asks, "Do you follow me, Praveena? I've been begging you for days!"

She replies, "So, what? Are you calling me a red flag? You're the real red flag, idiot!"

Vijay And Rashmika's Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance Sparks Debate

Several clips from Vijay and Rashmika's episode of Koffee With Karan 9 have circulated on social media, prompting discussions about their relationship. Some viewers have criticised Vijay's remarks and described his behaviour as arrogant or disrespectful towards Rashmika.

One moment that drew particular attention was Vijay's statement that Rashmika had to ask him "100 times" before he agreed to marry her. The conversation also revealed that he had asked her to make the request repeatedly over a year before he said yes. The couple got married in February 2026.

Host Karan Johar was reportedly surprised to learn that Rashmika had agreed to Vijay's condition.

While some viewers questioned the exchange, Vijay's latest Instagram Story appears to poke fun at the practice of reading too much into celebrity interactions. The reel uses exaggerated interpretations of the couple's conversation to highlight how everyday moments can become subjects of online scrutiny.

Vijay and Rashmika recently appeared together in Ranabaali, a historical period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

