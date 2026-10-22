UGC-NET, Research Fellowship Exams: Over 2 Lakh Apply, Registration Ends Soon

More than 2.19 lakh candidates have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) for the December 2026 session. According to the latest registration figures, UGC NET has received 1,86,301 applications, while 32,660 candidates have registered for Joint CSIR-UGC NET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to complete their application process early to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. The registration window for both examinations is open until October 28, 2026. Candidates can contact the respective helpdesks for assistance.

UGC NET and CSIR NET December 2026: Registration Details

As per the available figures, UGC NET has received 1,86,301 registrations, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination has recorded 32,660 applications. Together, the two examinations have attracted more than 2.19 lakh registrations.

Candidates planning to appear for either examination should submit their application forms before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or delays. Applicants should also carefully check the information entered in their forms and ensure that all required details are correct before submission.

UGC NET, CSIR NET December 2026: Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing difficulties while filling out their application forms can contact the National Testing Agency through the following official helpdesk channels:

UGC NET email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

ugcnet@nta.ac.in Joint CSIR-UGC NET email: csirnet@nta.ac.in

csirnet@nta.ac.in Helpline numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Applicants should use the relevant email address for examination-specific queries and provide accurate details when seeking assistance. They should also keep track of official notifications for any updates regarding the application process, examination schedule, or other important instructions.