'Daler Mehndi Doesn't Drink': Manoj Bajpayee Backs Singer Amid Viral Video Row, Says Matter Should've Stayed Private

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi, who was publicly confronted by Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal during a Navratri event in Tehri district. Calling Daler Mehndi an immensely talented artiste, Manoj said the minister should have enquired about the singer's condition before misunderstanding his demeanour. The actor also said the matter could have been discussed privately rather than being addressed publicly on stage.

Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta, who are currently promoting their Netflix film Gajab Raat, shared their concerns about the incident during a conversation with NDTV.

Speaking about the controversy, Manoj said, "He (Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal) was unaware of the fact that he doesn't drink. I think most of the people were unaware who were present there. Daler paji is one-of-a-kind talent. He has been in this industry for so long and has ruled it with his talent. Immensely talented. So talented that you can't even afford to envy him."

The actor went on to say that the minister should have made an effort to understand what had happened before drawing conclusions about the singer's behaviour.

"All I would hope that the gentleman should have enquired about the reason for his demeanour that night because he was not well. Before misunderstanding him he should have enquired more. That thing could have been discussed in private," Manoj said.

What Happened At The Daler Mehndi Event?

The controversy erupted on October 18, when Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district as part of a cultural programme organised for Navratri.

During the performance, state minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and asked the singer to stop, accusing him of being intoxicated. The minister reportedly objected to the singer performing at a religious event after allegedly consuming alcohol.

However, the incident sparked a debate after it emerged that the accusation was based on a misunderstanding. Manoj Bajpayee, in his reaction, pointed out that Daler Mehndi does not drink and stressed that the singer had been unwell that evening.

The episode also drew attention to the manner in which the singer was confronted in front of an audience, with questions being raised about whether the situation could have been handled with greater sensitivity.

Divya Dutta also expressed her discomfort with the way the incident unfolded. The actor said the episode left a bitter impression and could have been dealt with differently.

"It just landed very bitter. It could have been handled in better way. I saw Daler paji holding his hands like this (in a namaste)," she said.

Manoj, meanwhile, praised the singer for maintaining his composure despite being put in an uncomfortable position in public.

"It's so graceful of Daler paji in the manner he held his poise, held his grace. So he came out triumphant. He came out as a person you want to be," the actor said.

For Manoj, Daler Mehndi's response to the confrontation was as telling as the controversy itself. Rather than allowing the episode to overshadow his dignity, the singer, in the actor's view, maintained his grace in a difficult situation.

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