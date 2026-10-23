'Darling, Sweetheart, Ice Cream Lover': Chaithra J Achar Reveals What Prabhas Is Like On <i>Fauzi</i> Sets

While she is gearing up for the release of her first Telugu film, 418 directed by Kirtan Nadagouda and presented by Prashant Neel, Chaithra Achar is also looking forward to the biggest film in her career, pan-Indian star Prabhas's Fauzi.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, there's big anticipation that Prabhas's first look from Fauzi was released on October 23, his birthday.

On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar has also confirmed that a special video glimpse of the star from Fauzi will be attached to 418: The Film, featuring Chaithra, that released on Friday.

Prabhas fans are on a high and so is actor Chaithra J Achar who is part of both 418 and Fauzi. The Toby actor says she was surprised when the Sita Ramam director said he wanted to meet her. "I had no idea why he wanted to meet me but I wanted to meet him because he was a big director and I thought I would learn something from the interaction. When he explained the character from Fauzi, I loved it. It was something I might have dreamt of playing one day. The role is physically and emotionally draining, and I've had to prepare myself mentally. At the same time, it's commercially a huge film, with a scale I haven't experienced before. There are hundreds of people working on set, and being part of something of that magnitude is an experience in itself," she reveals to NDTV in an exclusive chat.

Prabhas is one star his leading ladies can't seem to stop raving about. From his warmth and generosity to his childlike enthusiasm on set, the actor has earned a reputation for making his co-stars feel special. And Chaithra's praise of him is no different. "He's a sweetheart and a darling. No wonder they call him Darling Prabhas! He's a foodie, and when he likes someone, he spoils them with food. He's also a child at heart. Despite being one of India's biggest stars, he comes to work with so much excitement and innocence. That tells you how passionate he is about what he does," she shares, recounting how he and his friends had driven down to Bengaluru from Hyderabad only because he was craving ice cream from this famous ice cream parlour.

Chaithra especially admires Prabhas for the way he praises his co-stars' performances. "He is incredibly appreciative of other people's work. Sometimes, he watches footage of my scenes even when he isn't shooting with me. When I meet him, he tells me how good my performance is and assures me that I'm going to get claps and whistles. He is so encouraging, and I really appreciate that," she says.

Fauzi is an action-drama apparently set in the pre-Independence era and reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The movie was expected to release at the end of the year but reports now say that it has been pushed to March 2027.

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