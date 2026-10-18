Prabhas's <i>Spirit</i> Gets Diwali 2027 Release Date, To Clash With <i>Ramayana</i> Part 2

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's Spirit will reach cinemas on October 29, 2027.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the update on Sunday, confirming that the film will release worldwide around Diwali next year. It was earlier expected to arrive in December 2026.

Vanga revealed the date on X alongside a new poster of Prabhas from the film.

Sharing the poster, Vanga wrote, "Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE."

The October release could put Spirit and Ramayana Part 2 in box-office competition. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic is also expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Namit Malhotra backing the project.

An exact date for Ramayana Part 2 is yet to be announced. It is therefore unclear whether the two films will release on the same day or at different points during the festive season. If their schedules overlap, the two high-profile projects could compete for audiences during one of cinema's busiest periods.

For Vanga, Spirit follows the success of Animal, which was released in 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film collected more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, making it the director's biggest commercial success to date.

Vanga first announced his project with Prabhas in 2021, while filming began in November 2025. The production has since seen changes to its release timeline, with December 2026 and March 2027 previously mentioned as possible dates.

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