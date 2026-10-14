Will <i>Spirit</i> Be Delayed? Prabhas Film Eyes New Release Date

Prabhas is currently gearing up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The action drama, which was set to hit the theatres on March 5 next year, may take longer than expected. The makers are reportedly considering a later release window for the film.

As per Hollywood Reporter India, Spirit may have to make way for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial had previously been earmarked for a March 5, 2027 release, the same date now assigned to the Anupam Kher-starrer sequel.

As both the films are produced under the T-Series banner, speculation has emerged that Spirit could be pushed to a later release window to avoid a clash. T-Series has not yet officially announced any change to the film's release schedule.

Back in August, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had reiterated that Spirit was progressing as planned. He revealed that the team had wrapped up a 40-day shooting schedule, with another 65 days of filming still to be completed.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the Telugu film Romanchakam, Vanga said, “Spirit is coming on March 5, 2027, and there is no doubt about it. We have completed a 40-day schedule, and another 65 days of shooting is left. We will be able to complete it on time.”

The filmmaker had also addressed Spirit's clash with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The two big-ticket films were initially expected to arrive just over a month apart, with Spirit slated for March 5, 2027, followed by SS Rajamouli's Varanasi on April 7, 2027. If Spirit is pushed to a later date, the gap between the two releases may no longer be a concern.

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Prabhas also has Fauzi and Kalki 2 in his line-up of releases.

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