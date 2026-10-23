Prabhas Turns 47: <i>The Raja Saab</i> Director Maruthi Shares Special Birthday Wish

Prabhas turned a year older and birthday wishes poured in for the actor from across the film industry. Among those who celebrated his special day was director Maruthi, who worked with him on The Raja Saab.
The filmmaker marked the occasion by sharing a behind the scenes picture from the film's sets and called him an inspiration and praised him for being a kind person.
-
-
World's 1st AI Actor Tilly Norwood Was Asked If She Knew Hindi. A Conversation Followed
-
AI Law In India Soon? What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said At NDTV World Summit
-
Eline van der Velden At NDTV Summit: AI Film Industry Will Create More Jobs
-
'Delhi vs Mumbai? World's First AI Actress Picks 'Chaos' At NDTV World Summit
-
Superintelligent AI Could Be A Year Away: Ex-Google DeepMind Researcher
-
'Threat Very Real To India': Microsoft AI Expert At NDTV World Summit
-
Iran's Supreme Leader's Representative Says India Can Play 'Big Role' In Middle East Peace
-
Palestine Ambassador Accuses Netanyahu Of Supported Hamas, Blocking Two-State Solution
-
Palestine Ambassador On Conflict With Israel: "It's A Genocide"
-
'The Balance Of Global Power Is Shifting': Shashi Tharoor At NDTV World Summit
On X, Maruthi wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Guru, my inspiration and one of the greatest human beings I know. To India's Biggest Superstar, our REBEL STAR & DARLING PRABHAS, keep inspiring millions forever. Wishing you endless happiness, success and love.”
Happy Birthday, my Guru, my inspiration and one of the greatest human beings I know. ❤️ To India's Biggest Superstar, our #REBELSTAR & DARLING #PRABHAS keep inspiring millions forever. Wishing you endless happiness, success and love. ❤️ #HBDPrabhas Always yours, Maruthi https://t.co/uF2uSJKN0K— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 23, 2026
After The Raja Saab, Prabhas -- who turned 47 today -- has some interesting projects, including Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD, whose makers also shared updates on actor's birthdays.
Director Hanu Raghavapudi also unveiled a fresh poster from Fauzi. The team of Kalki 2898 AD also celebrated the actor's birthday by releasing a behind the scenes video showing moments from the film's making. The makers of Salaar posted a special picture of Prabhas with director Prashanth Neel and gave fans a hint about the film's second part.
Happy Birthday, MY FAUZI #Prabhas garu ???? Declassifying File Num : #25 TODAY ???? #Fauzi #HappyBirthdayPrabhas https://t.co/9Er4dtvCjj— Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) October 22, 2026
To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ⚡ https://t.co/uE5GQAOr4c— Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) October 23, 2026
A special day and a special reunion ♥️ Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2 https://t.co/SiUY3R34RQ— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) October 23, 2026
Director Maruthi teamed up with Prabhas for the horror comedy The Raja Saab, earlier this year. The story follows a man who tries to find his missing grandfather but ends up in a haunted mansion.
The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.
Also Read: 'Japan Loves Prabhas': Japanese Fans Celebrate Actor's 47th Birthday, Share Video