Prabhas Turns 47: <i>The Raja Saab</i> Director Maruthi Shares Special Birthday Wish

Prabhas turned a year older and birthday wishes poured in for the actor from across the film industry. Among those who celebrated his special day was director Maruthi, who worked with him on The Raja Saab.

The filmmaker marked the occasion by sharing a behind the scenes picture from the film's sets and called him an inspiration and praised him for being a kind person.

On X, Maruthi wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Guru, my inspiration and one of the greatest human beings I know. To India's Biggest Superstar, our REBEL STAR & DARLING PRABHAS, keep inspiring millions forever. Wishing you endless happiness, success and love.”

After The Raja Saab, Prabhas -- who turned 47 today -- has some interesting projects, including Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD, whose makers also shared updates on actor's birthdays.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi also unveiled a fresh poster from Fauzi. The team of Kalki 2898 AD also celebrated the actor's birthday by releasing a behind the scenes video showing moments from the film's making. The makers of Salaar posted a special picture of Prabhas with director Prashanth Neel and gave fans a hint about the film's second part.

Director Maruthi teamed up with Prabhas for the horror comedy The Raja Saab, earlier this year. The story follows a man who tries to find his missing grandfather but ends up in a haunted mansion.

The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Also Read: 'Japan Loves Prabhas': Japanese Fans Celebrate Actor's 47th Birthday, Share Video