'I've Always Been A Rebel': Kannada Actor Chaithra Achar On Rejecting Big-Film Offers

From playing complex characters in Kannada cinema to making her mark in Tamil and Telugu films, Chaithra J Achar is steadily carving out a space for herself across industries. With 418, her first horror film, she steps into a darker, more challenging role that pushed her beyond familiar territory. In this exclusive chat with NDTV, the engineer-turned-actor opens up about her choices, her appetite for challenging characters and more.

418 is a Telugu film presented by KGF director Prashant Neel, directed by Kirtan, a close associate of the director, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Speaking about the film, which marks her Telugu debut, an excited Chaithra reveals that she plays Devika, a pivotal role in the film, and adds, "Initially, he told me that the character would have very little screen time, but the role eventually grew because the scenes turned out so well. I told him that the length of the role didn't matter to me; what impressed me was his preparation. Although this was his directorial debut, he came with a lookbook and a scene-by-scene mood board. He was well prepared and approached it with a lot of humility. It felt as though I had seen the film even before it was made. What I had imagined during the narration has become even better on screen!"

For the Toby actor, playing Devika was challenging and involved learning a lot of new skills as well.

From debuting in Kannada cinema in 2019 and making a name for herself in films such as Toby and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, she is now making a mark in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Was that a conscious move?

"It happened organically. I've always been a fan of Tamil films and admired the grandeur of Telugu cinema. I knew I wanted to explore different languages, but I didn't expect it to happen so soon after Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. This film was dubbed into all the South Indian languages and reached audiences we hadn't imagined. Sometimes I feel that Tamil and Telugu audiences have watched it more than Kannada audiences. The reception has been wonderful, and these characters have put me on the map across South Indian cinema and even in Hindi," she elaborates.

One aspect of her career that Chaithra is clear about is that she has been deliberate about the roles she accepts. So, has she turned down lucrative offers and big films because the characters weren't compelling enough? Chaithra says, "Absolutely! I've turned down opportunities from big production houses because I didn't find anything substantial to play. I ask myself how a script will help me grow as an actor, how my character is positioned and how important the character is to the film. On the other hand, I've also done short films for free because I saw value in them. For me, it isn't about how long I'm in a film but how important my character is. A well-written character can leave an impact whether it has five minutes or 50 minutes of screen time."

Every character she plays has been different from the one in her previous film, and in Tamil, this is clearly visible in 3BHK, My Lord and Meesaya Murukku 2. She seems to want to surprise the audience with every film, and the Fauzi actor attributes this to her rebellious streak.

She laughs and says, "I've always been a rebel. If someone tells me I can't do something, I want to do it. It has nothing to do with my profession. I would probably have been the same in any other field. I love acting, and I'm obsessed with this profession. Once I've done something, I don't want to repeat it and get bored. I want to challenge myself, experience an adrenaline rush and see how a different character will push me. Complicated and different women attract me because there is so much fun in playing them."

Chaithra and fellow Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth, who both starred in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, have successfully crossed linguistic boundaries to make their mark in other South Indian film industries. Hardly any Kannada actresses have achieved this in recent years; is she proud of this fact?

"I don't know how to describe it. It happened gradually, and we've-Rukmini and I-always been fans of films across languages. We wanted to work with people in other industries, and when the opportunities came, we were willing to put in the effort. When I started working in Tamil and Telugu, I didn't know either language, but I was willing to learn because I wanted to be there. I don't want to take these opportunities for granted because I know how fortunate we are. I'm grateful and enjoying the process, whether the films are big or small," she says with gratitude.

But she also believes that their success could open doors for more Kannada actors in other film industries and emphasises, "When audiences recognise someone from Kannada cinema, they may start watching more Kannada films and discover other actors as well. That's what happened to us with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. If people discover us through one film, they may go on to discover other artists from the industry too."

As the Blink actor signs off, she says, "I'm a workaholic. I can sit idle for a day or two after a shoot, but after that, I start wondering why I'm not working. There are so many directors, actors and stories I want to be part of. I'm greedy for those opportunities, and I hope I get to take on everything I possibly can. As I say in my bio, I have one life to live and many characters to play. I want to be part of amazing stories and keep exploring different characters!"

