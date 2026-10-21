<i>Mookuthi Amman 2</i> Trailer: Nayanthara Returns As Goddess, Regina Cassandra Plays Villain

Nayanthara returns as a divine figure in Mookuthi Amman 2, and the trailer offers a glimpse of a story that blends mythology with the present day.

The makers released the trailer ahead of the film's theatrical release on November 6, 2026, during Diwali.

The trailer opens with a glimpse of the past, where two powerful forces are preparing for a clash. The story then moves to the present, where a similar conflict appears to be taking shape.

The focus then shifts to a frightened police constable who finds herself caught up in events much bigger than herself. What begins as an unexpected situation soon appears to draw her into a battle involving divine powers.

Nayanthara seems to be playing two roles in the film, one as the goddess Mahasakthi and another as her modern-day counterpart. The trailer offers glimpses of both characters, who appear to have very different personalities. However, how their stories come together remains unclear.

Regina Cassandra plays the antagonist, and her character appears to be at the centre of the conflict. The trailer ends by hinting at the arrival of three more divine figures, leaving their identities and role in the story open to speculation.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Cast And More

Along with Nayanthara and Regina Cassandra, the film stars Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Shruthy S and others.

Mookuthi Amman 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film, which starred Nayanthara as a goddess who enters the lives of ordinary people. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the first instalment was released directly on OTT and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

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